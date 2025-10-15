Florida’s new license plate law could lead to jail time for drivers using covers or alterations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida drivers who alter, cover, or obscure their license plates could now face criminal charges under a new law that went into effect on October 1st.

What was previously a noncriminal traffic infraction is now a second-degree misdemeanor, an arrestable offense punishable by up to 60 days in jail and/or a fine.

Action News Jax spoke with a former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office officer about what the law means for everyday drivers and why motorcyclists in particular are being closely watched.

The law targets any device or material that prevents a plate from being fully visible. This includes tinted plastic covers, flip-up or rotating mounts, and reflective sprays often sold online.

“Your tag is not worth going to jail,” said former JSO Officer Terrance Hightower.

According to Hightower, who has more than 20 years of law enforcement experience, people who engage in illegal street racing or reckless driving are some of the most common offenders.

“Various people may tint their tags for different reasons,” he said. “Some do it for the aesthetics to look good and match their car.”

Others, however, have more deceptive motives.

“Others will do it to hide their tag,” Hightower explained. “So officers can’t identify them or not identify them right away.”

Despite the new law, the products used to obscure license plates remain widely available for purchase. Many of these items come with a legal disclaimer, warning that local regulations may vary.

From flashy car mods to attempts at avoiding tolls, Florida officials are sending a clear message: license plates must be fully visible at all times.

“You want your tag to be seen so you don’t get a ticket, you don’t get stopped,” Hightower said. “You don’t want to put yourself in a situation.”

Whether for style or to dodge detection, drivers now risk criminal charges and even jail time if they fail to comply with the law.

