2023 BET Awards: Show celebrates Busta Rhymes, 50 years of hip-hop

LOS ANGELES — The 2023 BET Awards were held Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with the 50th anniversary of hip-hop celebrated by stars past and present.

>> Read more trending news

The show began with Lil Uzi Vert, followed by hip-hop pioneers The Sugarhill Gang, who performed their hit, “Rapper’s Delight,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

There was also a tribute to the late Biz Markie with his song, “Just a Friend.” Other memorable moments included tributes to Tupac Shakur and Takeoff and a performance of “Regulate” by Warren G. Later, according to the entertainment news website.

Busta Rhymes, 51, the “mayor of hip-hop,” received the Lifetime Achievement Award, which “commemorates industry pioneers who have sifted culture and the entertainment industry in a powerful way.”

“Imma wear this on my sleeve,” an emotional Rhymes said as he accepted the award. “I do wanna cry.”

The “Break Ya Neck” rapper from Brooklyn, New York, was celebrated by a lineup of musicians including Bia, Coi Leray, Cutty Ranks, Dexta Daps, M.O.P., Rah Digga, ScarLip, Spice, Supercat and Swizz Beatz.

After a lengthy acceptance speech, Rhymes performed a medley of his hits toward the end of the show.

Beyoncé won a pair of early awards for “Break My Soul” -- the Viewer’s Choice and BET HER honors.

Coco won best new artist.

“For all of my black girls, we do have to fight a little harder to get what we deserve,” Coco said in her acceptance speech. “But don’t stop fighting even when it doesn’t make sense. And you’re not sure how you’re going to get out of those circumstances. Keep pushing because we are deserving of great things.”

Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor won video director of the year. The award was accepted by her mother, Nikki Taylor who videocalled her daughter to break the news.

Latto won best new female hip-hop artist and Burna Boy won best international artist.

Singer Patti LaBelle honored the late Tina Turner, who died last month at the age of 83. LaBelle sang Turner’s 1989 song, “The Best.” LaBelle had some trouble with the lyrics, telling the crowd at one point, “I’m tryin’ y’all.”

“Whatever, I can’t see the words,” LaBelle sang at one point.

Note: 15 award winners were still not announced by the time the live telecast ended at midnight EDT.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 17 BET Awards 2023: Camidoh attends the BET Awards 2023 at the Microsoft Theater. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

©2023 Cox Media Group