2024 presidential primary delegate tracker: Who is in the lead?

The 2024 presidential primary season began Monday with the Iowa caucuses, the first contest on the road to choosing a presidential nominee.

>> Read more trending news

Caucuses and primaries for both parties will be held through June to award delegates in advance of this summer’s Republican and Democratic conventions.

Delegates will be awarded to candidates based on how many votes they received from those participating in the primaries or caucuses.

A Republican candidate will need to get 1,215 of the 2,429 delegates to get the nomination.

A Democrat candidate will need to win 1,969 of the 3,936 pledged delegates to become the nominee.

The Republican National Convention will take place from July 15 to July 18 in Milwaukee, while the Democratic National Convention is set for Aug. 19 through Aug. 22 in Chicago.

The delegate count as of Monday night is:

Republicans

Donald Trump – 20

Ron DeSantis – 8

Nikki Haley – 7

*Vivek Ramaswamy – 3

*Ramaswamy suspended his run for the Republican nomination on Monday night.

Democrats

The results of the delegates awarded to Democrats from the Iowa caucuses will be announced in March.

© 2024 Cox Media Group