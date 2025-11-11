Trending

Ace Frehley’s cause of death released

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Ace Frehley
Cause of death released FILE PHOTO: Ace Frehley performs at The Children Matter Benefit Concert Featuring Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley, Don Felder and Cheap Trick on September 2, 2017, at CHS Field Stadium in St Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images for The Children Matter) (Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Officials have determined what led to Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley’s death.

Read more trending news

He had blunt trauma to the head from a fall, the Morris County, New Jersey Medical Examiner said.

He had a skull fracture, a subdural hematoma and a stroke. His death has been ruled an accident, TMZ reported.

Frehley had undergone surgery to remove the collection of blood between the brain’s outer layer and the brain itself, but it did not help.

Frehley shared with fans the news of the fall in an Instagram post on Sept. 25. He said it was “minor,” but that he would have to cancel a performance.

On Oct. 6, the rest of his tour was canceled “due to ongoing medical issues,” People magazine reported.

Remembering Ace Frehley: KISS, others honor iconic guitarist

His family decided to take him off life support. He died on Oct. 16.

“We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth,” they said in a statement to People when he died.

“We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!” they continued.

He was 74 and left behind his wife and daughter, People magazine reported.

0 of 20

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read