Alaska Airlines cancels Boeing 737 Max 9 flights after midair incident

Alaska Airlines on Wednesday announced the cancellation of all its flights on Boeing 737 Max 9s after a door plug blew off one of the jetliners midair last week.

“As of this morning, we have made the decision to cancel all flights on 737-9 MAX aircraft through Saturday, Jan. 13 while we conduct inspections and prepare fully for return to service,” the airliner said Wednesday in a statement. “This equates to between 110-150 flights per day.”

Check back for more on this developing story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 16 NTSB investigates after door plug blown off Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 In this National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) handout, oxygen masks hang from the fuselage as members of the NTSB examine Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, a Boeing 737 Max 9, on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2024 in Portland, Oregon. A door-sized section near the rear of the plane blew off 10 minutes after Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 took off from Portland, Oregon on January 5 on its way to Ontario, California. (Handout/NTSB via Getty Images)





