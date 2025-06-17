Amazon CEO: AI will allow company to ‘reduce our total corporate workforce’

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy is touting all of the benefits that come with AI, but also warned employees to prepare for job losses due to the efficiencies that come with artificial intelligence.

In a message shared with employees on Tuesday, and posted to the company’s blog, Jassy wrote, "in virtually every corner of the company, we’re using Generative AI to make customers lives better and easier."

He called Generative AI “rare” and “once-in-a-lifetime” while promoting the next generation of the Alexa personal assistant, Alexa+.

AI is also being used internally, including in the fulfillment network and controlling inventory placement, using it for the Customer Service Chatbot and using “GenAI” to write “more intelligent and compelling product detail pages.”

Because of the inroads with AI that Amazon has already made with its more than 1,000 Generative AI services being used or in the process of being built, the company plans “to go even faster,” leveraging it.

The company is looking to develop AI agents that "perform tasks on behalf of users or other systems," such as writing code, summarizing research and automating tasks.

Because of the automation, Jassy said that the company will "need fewer people doing some of the jobs that are being done today, and more people doing other types of jobs.

“It’s hard to know exactly where this nets out over time, but in the next few years, we expect that this will reduce our total corporate workforce as we get efficiency gains from using AI extensively across the company."

He’s suggesting in the letter that current employees should learn about the technology and “experiment with AI whenever you can.”

“Those who embrace this change, become conversant in AI, help us build and improve our AI capabilities internally and deliver for customers, will be well-positioned to have high impact and help us reinvent the company,” he said.

