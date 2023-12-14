Andre Braugher’s cause of death revealed

Actor Andre Braugher died Monday of lung cancer, his longtime publicist confirmed to news outlets on Thursday.

Jennifer Allen told The New York Times that Braugher, 61, was diagnosed with lung cancer a few months before his death. Earlier, she said he had died after a brief illness.

In a 2014 profile published by The New York Times Magazine, Braugher said he had seen some “stumbling blocks” in his personal life and that he had quit drinking alcohol and smoking years earlier.

The Emmy-award winning actor appeared in dozens of roles over his decades long career.

He was best known for portraying Detective Frank Pembelton in “Homicide: Life on the Street” from 1993 to 1998 and later for playing Capt. Raymond Holt in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” from 2013 to 2021.

“Can’t believe you’re gone so soon,” Braugher’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” co-star Terry Crews wrote in a tribute on social media following his death. “I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon.”

Braugher is survived by his wife, Ami Brabson, and three children, according to Variety.

