Apple accused of having illegal monopoly on smartphones in DOJ antitrust suit

The Justice Department and several states sued Apple on Thursday, accusing the tech company of illegally maintaining a monopoly over the smartphone market, according to multiple reports.

>> Read more trending news

Sixteen states and district attorneys general joined the Justice Department’s sprawling civil, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, The Washington Post reported.

In the suit, officials accused Apple of using its control over the iPhone to “engage in a broad, sustained, and illegal course of conduct,” according to The Associated Press.

BREAKING: The Justice Department sues Apple, accusing the tech giant of having an illegal monopoly on smartphones in the U.S. https://t.co/DZECmveo7M — The Associated Press (@AP) March 21, 2024

In a statement obtained by Reuters, Apple said the lawsuit “threatens who we are and the principles that set Apple products apart in fiercely competitive markets.”

“If successful, it would hinder our ability to create the kind of technology people expect from Apple—where hardware, software, and services intersect,” the statement read.

“It would also set a dangerous precedent, empowering government to take a heavy hand in designing people’s technology. We believe this lawsuit is wrong on the facts and the law, and we will vigorously defend against it.”

The Justice Department is expected to address the antitrust suit at a news conference scheduled to start at 11 a.m. EDT.

Watch Live Today at 11:00 a.m. ET: Justice Department to Make Antitrust Announcement https://t.co/VOabbFCPRW — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) March 21, 2024

Check back for more on this developing story.





©2024 Cox Media Group