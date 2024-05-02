Billie Jean King to appear on a limited-edition Wheaties Box

Billie Jean King, a 39-time Grand Slam champion is getting the breakfast cereal treatment by being added to a box of cereal known for celebrating athletes.

General Mills in a news release said that Wheaties announced Thursday that King has been added its limited edition box.

The company said she has 39 major titles including 20 Wimbledon Championships. She is also the first woman athlete to get the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to have a sports venue named in her honor and to have earned over $100,000 in prize money during one tennis season.

King has also been inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame twice, according to The Associated Press.

“Billie Jean King has been defining what it means to be a Wheaties Champion for decades, as a true advocate for equality between men and women from the tennis court to the board room and beyond,” said Mindy Murray, Brand Experience Director, Morning Foods. “We’re thrilled to recognize her on our newest Wheaties box cover and celebrate the strides she’s made for athletes everywhere.”

She has been working as an advocate as well. She is one of the people behind the women’s professional tennis tour, equal prize money for both women and men, as well as getting Title IX passed, the AP reported.

“I am honored to be on the next Wheaties box to join the legacy of incredible athletes and the work we put in for our sport and our communities,” said King. “I’ve dedicated my life to equality for all, uplifting those around me and inspiring girls and women, in particular, to dream big. This box feels like a full circle moment as we celebrate the next generation of champions.”

The limited edition Wheaties Box will be available in stores across the country this month for about $6.19, General Mills said.

