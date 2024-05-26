Delays expected at Indianapolis 500 after severe thunderstorm warning

INDIANAPOLIS — Severe weather in Indianapolis, Indiana is expected to delay the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.

>> Read more trending news

Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials are working on forcing around 125,000 fans who have already known up for the race to evacuate, according to The Associated Press.

When the race was supposed to start around 12:45 p.m. EST, the storm’s biggest impact is expected, the AP reported.

Given the proximity of lightning moving toward the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a decision has been made to pause the pre-race ceremonies and move fans out of the grandstands and Snake Pit.



Spectators are encouraged to follow the instructions of IMS team members. They should… pic.twitter.com/Yk9W2AVOpr — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 26, 2024

The decision was made to pause pre-race ceremonies as well, according to The Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

No information has been released on how long the delay could end up lasting. Indianapolis Motor Speedway president J. Douglas Boles said that they are hoping to have a window that is big enough to allow the track to dry and have the drivers make at least 101 laps, the AP reported. 101 laps would made the race official.

© 2024 Cox Media Group