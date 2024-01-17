Dog stabbed to death while on walk with owner; suspect in custody

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — A Virginia man is accused of stabbing a dog so severely while she was on a walk with her owner that the animal had to be euthanized, authorities said.

According to a news release from the City of Falls Church, Reyan Hassan Ibrahim, 25, of Broadlands, was arrested Monday by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department during a traffic stop near Dulles Airport. He is expected to face charges of stabbing a dog that resulted in the animal being euthanized, police said.

The Falls Church Police Department said that the attack on the animal, a German shepherd mix named Lucy, occurred at about 9:15 p.m. EST on Sunday, WUSA-TV reported. At the time of the attack, Lucy was being walked by her owner; the man was not injured, according to the television station.

SUSPECT ARRESTED! Thanks to the good work of witnesses who shared the suspect's license plate number with police, the Metro Washington Airports Authority Police Department arrested Ibrahim near Dulles Airport around 11 a.m. today!



However, the dog was wounded so severely that she had to be put down, city officials said in their news release.

It was unclear what led to the alleged attack.

Witnesses reported the suspect’s license plate to police officers, who matched it to a registration belonging to the suspect, People reported.

“Our hearts go out to the family of this dog,” acting police Chief Jiwan Chhetri said in a statement. “Pets are members of the family, and we grieve along with them. We give our thanks to our colleagues at the MWAA Police Department for their swift action. We also thank the community members who took down the license plate Information when they saw this heinous attack -- it was a critical piece in catching this suspect.”

Ibrahim was booked into the Loudoun County detention center, WJLA-TV reported.

