Dr Pepper passed Pepsi as the second biggest brand of soda

Dr Pepper became the second-biggest soda brand in the United States in 2023.

Data from Beverage Digest suggested that Dr Pepper beat Pepsi for the number two spot, according to CNN.

Both Pepsi and Dr Pepper tied for 8.3% of the U.S. soda market, with Dr Pepper a bit ahead, according to the data from Beverage Digest, per CNN. Pepsi held the number two spot for about four decades, The Wall Street Journal reported.

After that came Coca-Cola’s Sprite at 8.1% and Diet Coke at 7.8%. Coke, however, was the number one soda in the United States with 19.2%, CNN reported.

Dr Pepper came out in 1885, before Coke and Pepsi did, according to KTVT. According to the Dr Pepper Museum, a pharmacist created the drink at a drug store in Waco, Texas. Between 1910 and 1914, it was known as the “King of Beverages.”

Dr Pepper has been experimenting with new flavors recently, including a Strawberries & Cream flavor that came out last year. According to CNN, the company has also released a Creamy Coconut flavor.

