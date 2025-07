Fourth of July: Fun facts about Independence Day

On a hot, steamy day in Philadelphia, a group of delegates to the Continental Congress gathered to celebrate the final approval of the Declaration of Independence.

Viewed now as patriots by Americans, the members of the Continental Congress were committing treason in the eyes of England’s King George III, announcing that the colonies were separating from the mother country.

On July 2, the delegates voted to approve a motion from Virginia to separate from England. Two days later, 12 of the 13 colonies formally adopted the resolution. The final colony, New York, gave its approval on July 19.

The Pennsylvania Evening Post was the first newspaper to report the signing, on July 6, 1776. The Liberty Bell symbolically tolls 13 times on every Independence Day, signifying the original 13 colonies.

The Fourth became a federal holiday in 1870.

Here are some fun facts about the Fourth of July -- political and otherwise.

Two signers on the Fourth

Fifty-six members of the Continental Congress signed the Declaration of Independence, but only two of them signed the document on July 4, 1776.

The signers that day included John Hancock, the president of the Continental Congress whose large signature dominated the parchment; and Charles Thomson, who served as secretary of the Continental Congress from 1774 to 1789.

The other 54 delegates signed the document over the next month.

3 presidents died on July 4

Founding fathers: Thomas Jefferson and John Adams were friends, rivals and political enemies. Both of them died on July 4, 1826 -- the 50th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. (Walter Leporati/Getty Images )

Three U.S. presidents died on July 4.

Even casual historians know that John Adams and Thomas Jefferson -- the second and third presidents, respectively -- died on July 4, 1826. That was the 50th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

But another president -- James Monroe -- also died on Independence Day. The nation’s fifth president died on July 4, 1831.

‘Silent Cal’ born on Independence Day

Presidential birth: Calvin Coolidge is the only U.S. president who was born on Independence Day. The nation's 30th president was born on July 4, 1872. (Bettmann Archives/Getty Images )

While three presidents died on July 4, only one president in history was born on Independence Day. That was Calvin Coolidge, the nation’s 30th chief executive.

“Silent Cal” was born on July 4, 1872, in Plymouth Notch, Vermont.

Celebrating the Fourth

Fittingly, Philadelphia hosted the first official Independence Day celebration on July 4, 1777. The first celebration at the White House -- then known as the Executive Mansion -- was held on July 4, 1801, when Jefferson was in the White House.

Oldest continuous celebration

According to its website, the town of Bristol, Rhode Island, holds the record for the most continuous and oldest Fourth of July celebration in the nation.

Bristol, located 16 miles south of Providence, had its first celebration in 1785. That was when Rev. Henry Wight, a veteran of the Revolutionary War, conducted what was called the

Sometime during the early 1800s, a more formal parade formed, including the Military, Civic and Firemen’s Parade, according to the town’s website.

Celebrity births

Eva Marie Saint: The actress, who won an Oscar in 1955 for her performance in "On the Waterfront," turned 101 on July 4, 2025. (Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Many celebrities have been born on July 4.

That includes actress Eva Marie Saint, who turned 101 on Friday.

Other celebrities -- past and present -- born on Independence Day include singer Post Malone (1995), playwright Neil Simon (1927), reality television star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino (1982), broadcast journalist Geraldo Rivera (1943), “Lean on Me” singer Bill Withers (1938) and “Titanic” actress Gloria Stuart (1910).

Eppie Lederer and Pauline Phillips — the twin sisters also known as advice columnists Ann Landers and Dear Abby — were born in 1918.

George Steinbrenner, the owner of the New York Yankees for more than three decades, was born July 4, 1930, in Bay Village, Ohio.

One actor came close.

Tom Cruise, who starred in the 1989 film “Born on the Fourth of July,” was born on July 3, 1962.

Written on a laptop

Laptop: An 18th-century version of a laptop. Thomas Jefferson wrote the draft of the Declaration of Independence on this device. (Library of Congress)

Yes, the Declaration of Independence was written on a laptop -- but not the one 21st-century Americans are familiar with.

Jefferson drafted the famous document on a writing desk that could fit over the author’s lap.

At the time, the desk was called a “laptop.”

The full document

Here is the full text of The Declaration of Independence

IN CONGRESS, July 4, 1776

The unanimous Declaration of the thirteen united States of America,

When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.--That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, --That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.--Such has been the patient sufferance of these Colonies; and such is now the necessity which constrains them to alter their former Systems of Government. The history of the present King of Great Britain is a history of repeated injuries and usurpations, all having in direct object the establishment of an absolute Tyranny over these States. To prove this, let Facts be submitted to a candid world.

He has refused his Assent to Laws, the most wholesome and necessary for the public good.

He has forbidden his Governors to pass Laws of immediate and pressing importance, unless suspended in their operation till his Assent should be obtained; and when so suspended, he has utterly neglected to attend to them.

He has refused to pass other Laws for the accommodation of large districts of people, unless those people would relinquish the right of Representation in the Legislature, a right inestimable to them and formidable to tyrants only.

He has called together legislative bodies at places unusual, uncomfortable, and distant from the depository of their public Records, for the sole purpose of fatiguing them into compliance with his measures.

He has dissolved Representative Houses repeatedly, for opposing with manly firmness his invasions on the rights of the people.

He has refused for a long time, after such dissolutions, to cause others to be elected; whereby the Legislative powers, incapable of Annihilation, have returned to the People at large for their exercise; the State remaining in the mean time exposed to all the dangers of invasion from without, and convulsions within.

He has endeavoured to prevent the population of these States; for that purpose obstructing the Laws for Naturalization of Foreigners; refusing to pass others to encourage their migrations hither, and raising the conditions of new Appropriations of Lands.

He has obstructed the Administration of Justice, by refusing his Assent to Laws for establishing Judiciary powers.

He has made Judges dependent on his Will alone, for the tenure of their offices, and the amount and payment of their salaries.

He has erected a multitude of New Offices, and sent hither swarms of Officers to harrass our people, and eat out their substance.

He has kept among us, in times of peace, Standing Armies without the Consent of our legislatures.

He has affected to render the Military independent of and superior to the Civil power.

He has combined with others to subject us to a jurisdiction foreign to our constitution, and unacknowledged by our laws; giving his Assent to their Acts of pretended Legislation:

For Quartering large bodies of armed troops among us:

For protecting them, by a mock Trial, from punishment for any Murders which they should commit on the Inhabitants of these States:

For cutting off our Trade with all parts of the world:

For imposing Taxes on us without our Consent:

For depriving us in many cases, of the benefits of Trial by Jury:

For transporting us beyond Seas to be tried for pretended offences

For abolishing the free System of English Laws in a neighbouring Province, establishing therein an Arbitrary government, and enlarging its Boundaries so as to render it at once an example and fit instrument for introducing the same absolute rule into these Colonies:

For taking away our Charters, abolishing our most valuable Laws, and altering fundamentally the Forms of our Governments:

For suspending our own Legislatures, and declaring themselves invested with power to legislate for us in all cases whatsoever.

He has abdicated Government here, by declaring us out of his Protection and waging War against us.

He has plundered our seas, ravaged our Coasts, burnt our towns, and destroyed the lives of our people.

He is at this time transporting large Armies of foreign Mercenaries to compleat the works of death, desolation and tyranny, already begun with circumstances of Cruelty & perfidy scarcely paralleled in the most barbarous ages, and totally unworthy the Head of a civilized nation.

He has constrained our fellow Citizens taken Captive on the high Seas to bear Arms against their Country, to become the executioners of their friends and Brethren, or to fall themselves by their Hands.

He has excited domestic insurrections amongst us, and has endeavoured to bring on the inhabitants of our frontiers, the merciless Indian Savages, whose known rule of warfare, is an undistinguished destruction of all ages, sexes and conditions.

In every stage of these Oppressions We have Petitioned for Redress in the most humble terms: Our repeated Petitions have been answered only by repeated injury. A Prince whose character is thus marked by every act which may define a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people.

Nor have We been wanting in attentions to our Brittish brethren. We have warned them from time to time of attempts by their legislature to extend an unwarrantable jurisdiction over us. We have reminded them of the circumstances of our emigration and settlement here. We have appealed to their native justice and magnanimity, and we have conjured them by the ties of our common kindred to disavow these usurpations, which, would inevitably interrupt our connections and correspondence. They too have been deaf to the voice of justice and of consanguinity. We must, therefore, acquiesce in the necessity, which denounces our Separation, and hold them, as we hold the rest of mankind, Enemies in War, in Peace Friends.

We, therefore, the Representatives of the united States of America, in General Congress, Assembled, appealing to the Supreme Judge of the world for the rectitude of our intentions, do, in the Name, and by Authority of the good People of these Colonies, solemnly publish and declare, That these United Colonies are, and of Right ought to be Free and Independent States; that they are Absolved from all Allegiance to the British Crown, and that all political connection between them and the State of Great Britain, is and ought to be totally dissolved; and that as Free and Independent States, they have full Power to levy War, conclude Peace, contract Alliances, establish Commerce, and to do all other Acts and Things which Independent States may of right do. And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.

