Girl water skiing killed in hit-and-run boat crash

MIAMI — A girl died after a boat struck her and fled the scene while she was water skiing in South Florida on Saturday, authorities said.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesperson Arielle Callender, the girl was waterskiing near Key Biscayne’s Nixon Beach at about 4:30 p.m. EDT when she was hit, the Miami Herald reported.

The girl’s name and age have not been released, according to the newspaper.

Officials said the vessel was sped away from the scene and was heading westbound from Nixon Beach, WTVJ reported.

Authorities have not released a description of the vessel, according to the Herald. An investigation is ongoing.

