Here are the charges Trump and 18 co-defendants are facing in Georgia

Former President Donald Trump and 18 others were indicted late Monday night in Fulton County, Georgia, charged with seeking to overturn his narrow defeat in that state during the 2020 presidential election.

Trump and the other 18 are facing 41 criminal counts following a two-and-a-half-year investigation.

Here are the charges each defendant is facing:

Former President Donald Trump (13 charges)

Three counts: Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer.

Two counts: Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree.

Two counts: Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings.

Two counts: False statements and writings.

One count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act.

One count: Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer.

One count: Conspiracy to commit filing false documents.

One count: Filing false documents.

Rudy Giuliani: Trump lawyer (13 counts)

Three counts: Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer.

Three counts: False statements and writings.

Two counts: Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree.

Two counts: Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings.

One count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act.

One count: Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer.

One count: Conspiracy to commit filing false documents.

John Eastman: Trump lawyer (9 charges)

One count: Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer.

One count: Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer.

Two counts: Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree.

Two counts: Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings.

One count: Conspiracy to commit filing false documents.

One count: Filing false documents.

Mark Meadows: Former White House chief of staff (2 charges)

One count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act.

One count: Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer.

Kenneth Chesebro: Lawyer (7 charges)

One count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act.

One count: Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer.

Two counts: Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree.

Two counts: Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings.

One count: Conspiracy to commit filing false documents.

Jeffrey Clark: Former Justice Department official (2 charges)

One count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

One count: Criminal attempt to commit false statements and writings

Jenna Ellis: Trump campaign lawyer (2 charges)

One count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act.

One count: Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer.

Ray Smith: Trump campaign attorney (12 charges)

One count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act.

Three counts: Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer.

Two counts: False statements and writings.

One count: Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer.

Two counts: Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree.

Two counts: Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings.

One count: Conspiracy to commit filing false documents.

Robert Cheeley: Lawyer (10 charges)

One count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act.

One count: Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer.

Two counts: Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree.

Two counts: Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings.

One count: Conspiracy to commit filing false documents.

One count: Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer.

One count: False statements and writings.

One count: Perjury.

Michael A. Roman: Trump campaign official (7 charges)

One count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act.

One count: Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer.

Two counts: Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree.

Two counts: Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings.

One count: Conspiracy to commit filing false documents.

David Shafer: Former state senator and former chair of the Georgia Republican Party (8 charges)

One count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act.

One count: Impersonating a public officer.

Two counts: Forgery in the first degree.

Three counts: False statements and writings.

One count: Criminal attempt to commit filing false documents.

Shawn Still: Georgia State Senator (7 charges)

One count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act.

One count: Impersonating a public officer.

Two counts: Forgery in the first degree.

Two counts: False statements and writings.

One count: Criminal attempt to commit filing false documents.

Stephen Lee: Pastor (5 charges)

One count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act.

Two counts: Criminal attempt to commit influencing witnesses (two counts).

One count: Conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings.

One count: Influencing witnesses.

Harrison Floyd: Leader of Black Voices for Trump (3 charges)

One count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act.

One count: Conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings.

One count: Influencing witnesses.

Trevian C. Kutti: Publicist (3 charges)

One count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act.

One count: Conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings.

One count: Influencing witnesses.

Sidney Powell: Trump campaign lawyer (7 charges)

One count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act.

Two counts: Conspiracy to commit election fraud.

One count: Conspiracy to commit computer theft.

One count: Conspiracy to commit computer trespass.

One count: Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy.

One count: Conspiracy to defraud the state.

Cathy Latham: Former head of the Republican Party in Coffee County (11 charges)

One count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act.

One count: Impersonating a public officer.

One count: Forgery in the first degree.

One count: False statements and writings.

One count: Criminal attempt to commit filing false documents.

Two counts: Conspiracy to commit election fraud.

One count: Conspiracy to commit computer theft.

One count: Conspiracy to commit computer trespass.

One count: Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy.

One count: Conspiracy to defraud the state.

Scott Hall: Bail bondsman (7 charges)

One count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act.

Two counts: Conspiracy to commit election fraud.

One count: Conspiracy to commit computer theft.

One count: Conspiracy to commit computer trespass.

One count: Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy.

One count: Conspiracy to defraud the state.

Misty Hampton: Coffee County elections supervisor (7 charges)