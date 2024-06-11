4 shot at food court in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Four people were injured Tuesday afternoon in a shooting at a food court in downtown Atlanta, WSB-TV reported.

Mayor Andre Dickens said in a social media post that the incident happened at the Peachtree Center Food Court. Citing a note to Peachtree Center tenants, WSB reported that shots were fired at the Hub.

Authorities did not immediately identify the victims.

Police said the four people injured were “alert, conscious, and breathing” after the shooting.

“One of the four people shot is believed to be the suspect,” authorities added.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the shooting. Witness Kemba Walker Jr. told WSB that he heard gunshots as he and his girlfriend had just left the passport office in the area when he heard a shot. At first, he said he thought that someone had dropped something.

“Then I hear another shot and another shot and another shot,” he told WSB. “And then I see people scattering, running around.”

Walker said officers exchanged gunshots with the shooter, although police did not immediately confirm that officers were involved in the shooting, WSB reported.

Police described the scene as “open and active” on Tuesday afternoon, saying that “officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Peachtree Center includes six high-rise buildings and bills itself as “an office, retail and dining destination in the heart of downtown Atlanta.”

