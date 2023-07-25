Trending

LeBron James’ son Bronny suffers cardiac arrest during USC practice

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Cardiac arrest FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Bronny James, LeBron James, Zhuri James, and Bryce James attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest during USC basketball practice on Monday. He is recovering from the health scare. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The son of NBA great LeBron James has suffered a health emergency.

>> Read more trending news

Bronny James, 18, suffered a cardiac arrest during a practice with the USC basketball team on Monday, Sports Illustrated reported.

He is an incoming freshman.

The James family released a statement to The Athletic’s Shams Charania saying that Bronny James collapsed on the court and was taken to a hospital, where he is in stable condition and no longer in the intensive care unit.

TMZ reported that a 911 call was placed at 9:26 a.m. Monday from the college’s Galen Center. Bronny James was apparently unconscious and taken to a hospital by ambulance.

The teen was a McDonald’s All-American his senior year in high school and his father has said he wants to play with his son in the NBA.

Bronny James averaged 14 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists his senior season at Sierra Canyon School, TMZ reported.

Image 1 of 25

Photos: LeBron James through the years Here are some memorable photos of NBA icon LeBron James through the years. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read