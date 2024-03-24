‘Leverage’ star Gina Bellman reveals breast cancer diagnosis

“Leverage” star Gina Bellman revealed her breast cancer diagnosis on Friday, saying she was inspired to publicly mention her condition after watching Princess Kate’s announcement.

Bellman, 57, went on social media on Friday to praise the Princess of Wales, who was diagnosed with cancer and is actively undergoing preventative chemotherapy. Bellman said she was encouraged to speak about her diagnosis, adding that there was “light at the end of this tunnel” for people with cancer, Deadline reported.

“Catherine The Princess of Wales displayed such composure and grace today in her heartbreaking announcement,” Bellman wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Hoping her treatment is successful and also for a kinder world.”

“I myself underwent treatment for Breast Cancer last summer,” Bellman wrote in a separate post. “Until now -- I didn’t have the courage to go public. Eight months on I’m back in stilettos and filming 14-hour days. For those undergoing treatment right now -- there is light at the end of this tunnel.”

Bellman played grifter Sophie Deveraux in 77 episodes of “Leverage,” which ran on TNT from 2008 to 2012, according to IMDb.com. She is reprising her role in “Leverage: Redemption,” appearing in 24 episodes since 2021.

The television series debuted on Freevee and will move to Prime Video for its new season, according to Deadline.

