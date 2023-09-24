Man accused of calling in bomb threat to AutoZone store

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Florida man who was upset at a battery purchase he made at an AutoZone is accused of calling in a bomb threat to the store, authorities said.

According to a news release posted on their Facebook page, the Port St. Lucie Police Department said that Alexander James Tooker, 25, of Port St. Lucie, was arrested on Friday. He was charged with making a false report of a bomb, breach of the peace, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, according to St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

Tooker, who was reportedly upset about a motorcycle battery he had purchased at the store in Port St. Lucie, allegedly called in a threat, WPEC-TV reported.

The employee who answered the telephone at the store called police, and the business was evacuated as officers and detectives investigated the incident for several hours, according to WPTV.

Officers were able to locate Tooker and arrest him, the news release stated.

He was booked into the St. Lucie County jail at 12:55 a.m. EDT on Saturday, online booking records show. He remains in the jail and bail was set at $12,750, records show.