Man dies after diving off embankment into shallow pool of water

GLADEWATER, Texas — A man died Saturday after diving off a 40-foot embankment into a shallow pool of water near an eastern Texas lake, authorities said.

According to a Facebook post by the Gladewater Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call at about 4:20 p.m. CDT about an “unresponsive male” at Gladewater Lake.

Witnesses told police that the 34-year-old man, whose identity has not been released, dived from the embankment into a pool of water less than 4 feet deep, KYTX-TV reported.

Police said the shallow pool was located away from the main lake in an area where people swim. The area is surrounded by tall embankments, shallow water and a rocky bottom, police wrote on Facebook.

Witnesses pulled the man from the water and began to render aid, police said. Personnel from the Gladewater Fire Department, Christus Emergency Medical Services and the Gladewater Police also attempted to revive the man, KETK-TV reported.

“He succumbed to his injuries due to (their) severity,” police wrote on Facebook. “The initial investigation revealed that alcohol may have been a contributing factor in this unfortunate incident.”

An investigation is ongoing.

Gladewater is located approximately 115 miles east of Dallas and 82 miles west of Shreveport, Louisiana.