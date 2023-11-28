Trending

Man in work crew trimming trees dies in woodchipper accident

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Woodchipper death: File photo. A man trimming trees died when he was pulled headfirst into a woodchipper. (MoMorad/iStock)

SALTVILLE, Va. — A man trimming trees in southwestern Virginia died on Tuesday when he was caught in a woodchipper, authorities said.

According to Saltville police Chief Erik Puckett, the incident happened around 11:3.0 a.m. EST in the 600 block of First Avenue, WCYB-TV reported.

Puckett said the man, whose name is being withheld pending notification of family members, was part of a work crew trimming trees, according to The News & Advance.

The chief said the man was pulled headfirst into the woodchipper, the newspaper reported.

According to Puckett, no one else on the work crew witnessed what caused the man to get caught in the machinery, The News & Advance reported. He added that the victim’s death is believed to be accidental.

“It’s an unfortunate incident and I hate that it happened,” Puckett told the newspaper.

Officials with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration have been contacted, WCYB reported.

