Mega Millions: Winning ticket worth $560 million sold in Illinois

A single ticket in Illinois matched all six numbers and its owner won an estimated $560 million on Tuesday night, the ninth-largest Mega Millions jackpot in the 22-year history of the promotion.

The winning numbers for the grand prize of $560 million were 19-37-40-63-69 and the Mega Ball number was 17. The Megaplier was 3X.

Winning ticket sold in Illinois

A winning ticket worth $560 million was sold in Illinois, according to the Mega Millions website.

Tuesday’s winner has the option of having the jackpot paid out over 30 years or receive an estimated $264 million lump sum payment before applicable state and local taxes.

The jackpot now resets to $20 million, with the next drawing on Friday.

Top 10 Mega Millions jackpots

1. $1.602 billion – Aug. 8, 2023, one ticket in Florida.

2. $1.537 billion – Oct. 23, 2018, one ticket in South Carolina.

3. $1.348 billion – Jan. 13, 2023, one ticket in Maine.

4. $1.337 billion – July 29, 2022, one ticket in Illinois.

5. $1.128 billion – March 26, 2024, one ticket in New Jersey

5. $1.050 billion – Jan. 22, 2021, one ticket in Michigan.

6. $893 million – Drawing March 19, 2024.

7. $656 million – March 30, 2012, split between three tickets in Kansas, Illinois and Maryland.

8. $648 million – Dec. 17, 2023, split between two winning tickets in California and Georgia.

9. $560 million (estimated), June 4, 2024, one ticket in Michigan

10. $543 million – July 24, 2018, one ticket in California.

Original report: The last jackpot was won on March 26, 2024, when one ticket in New Jersey matched all of the numbers for a $1.128 billion prize; that was the first Mega Millions jackpot win of 2024.

If there is a single winner on Tuesday, the ticket holder can choose between the jackpot being paid out over 30 years or receive an estimated $264 million lump sum payment before applicable state and local taxes.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 each in most jurisdictions, but players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.

Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. EDT on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Top 10 Mega Millions jackpots

1. $1.602 billion – Aug. 8, 2023, one ticket in Florida.

2. $1.537 billion – Oct. 23, 2018, one ticket in South Carolina.

3. $1.348 billion – Jan. 13, 2023, one ticket in Maine.

4. $1.337 billion – July 29, 2022, one ticket in Illinois.

5. $1.128 billion – March 26, 2024, one ticket in New Jersey

5. $1.050 billion – Jan. 22, 2021, one ticket in Michigan.

6. $893 million – Drawing March 19, 2024.

7. $656 million – March 30, 2012, split between three tickets in Kansas, Illinois and Maryland.

8. $648 million – Dec. 17, 2023, split between two winning tickets in California and Georgia.

9. $560 million (estimated) -- Drawing June 4, 2024

10. $543 million – July 24, 2018, one ticket in California.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Mega Millions jackpots (iStock)

© 2024 Cox Media Group