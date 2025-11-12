Trending

Mega Millions: Still no winner; jackpot jumps to $965M

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The jackpot on Tuesday was the eighth-largest in the promotion's history.
Mega Millions: Numbers were drawn on Tuesday as the jackpot reached $900 million. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to inch toward the $1 billion mark, as no one correctly picked all five white balls and the gold Mega Ball in Tuesday’s drawing.

Read more trending news

The next drawing on Friday, for the eighth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, will be worth an estimated $965 million, lottery officials said in a news release. The lump-sum cash option is an estimated $443.5 million.

The numbers chosen on Tuesday were 10-13-40-42-46 plus the gold Mega Ball 1. The jackpot heading into Tuesday night’s drawing was an estimated $900 million annuity or a $415.3 million cash option.

The jackpot has been growing since it was last won at $348 million in Virginia on June 27, lottery officials said. There have been a record 39 drawings since then.

The previous mark of 37 was set on Jan. 22, 2021, when a $1.051 billion jackpot was won in Michigan.

In Tuesday’s drawing, there were 809,030 winning tickets.

Three tickets matched five white balls to win the game’s second-tier prize of $1 million. One ticket sold in Arizona was worth $5 million because it had a 5X multiplier; the other two -- one sold in Iowa and the other in New York -- had a 3X multiplier for a $3 million prize.

Lottery officials said that 27 tickets matched four white balls and the Mega Ball to win the promotion’s third-tier prize.

Find complete drawing results here.

The largest jackpot in Mega Ball history was $1.602 billion, which was on Aug. 8, 2023, when a ticket in Neptune Beach, Florida, matched all of the numbers.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $5 each.

Top 10 Mega Millions jackpots

  • 1. $1.602 billion – Aug. 8, 2023, one ticket in Florida.
  • 2. $1.537 billion – Oct. 23, 2018, one ticket in South Carolina.
  • 3. $1.348 billion – Jan. 13, 2023, one ticket in Maine.
  • 4. $1.337 billion – July 29, 2022, one ticket in Illinois.
  • 5. $1.269 billion –Dec. 27, 2024, one ticket in California.
  • 6. $1.128 billion – March 26, 2024, one ticket in New Jersey
  • 7. $1.050 billion – Jan. 22, 2021, one ticket in Michigan.
  • 8. $965 million (estimated) -- next drawing on Nov. 14,  2025.
  • 9. $810 million –Sept. 10, 2024, one ticket in Texas.
  • 10. $656 million – March 30, 2012, split between three tickets in Kansas, Illinois and Maryland.
Latest trending news:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read