Michigan State University apologizes for Hitler image on videoboard before football game

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University apologized for displaying a photo of Adolf Hitler during a trivia quiz before Saturday’s football against the University of Michigan.

Photos of Hitler displayed on the videoboard at Spartan Stadium began making circulating on social media. According to CNN, the trivia question was asking where Hitler was born.

The trivia question was displayed during the pregame quiz, according to The Associated Press. The pregame quiz provides the content to the crowd before games on its videoboards.

“MSU is aware that inappropriate content by a third-party source was displayed on the videoboard prior to the start of tonight’s football game. We are deeply sorry for the content that was displayed, as this is not representative of our institutional values,” Michigan State Associate Athletic Director Matt Larson said in a statement from the university.

Michigan State said that the content on the videoboard came from a third-party source and that it will no longer be using that source as it works to update its screening procedures for future games, MLive.com reported.

No other quizzes were displayed on the videoboard during the game, according to ESPN.

The Michigan State University Spartans lost Saturday’s game 49-0 to the University of Michigan Wolverines who are No. 2, CNN reported.