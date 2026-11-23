JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida highway Patrol has responded to a vehicle crash on I-295 north near the Jacksonville International Airport that is causing traffic delays.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash occurred about 6:30 p.m. at mile marker 33 at Duval Road. The road leads to River City Marketplace near Jacksonville International Airport.

Action News Jax has reached out to Florida Highway Patrol for details of the crash, and for information about traffic routing.

Check back for additional information as it becomes available.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.