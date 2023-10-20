No Doubt: Gwen Stefani earns star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

She may be “Just a Girl” but there is No Doubt that Gwen Stefani has earned her place in entertainment royalty.

Stefani was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.

She was there with her husband, country superstar Blake Shelton, and her three sons; Kingston, 17; Zuma, 15 and Apollo, 9, the “Today” show reported.

Shelton spoke about his wife, praising her for her humanity and being a mom, Entertainment Tonight reported.

He reminisced about how they first met.

“The first time that I ever met Gwen was in 2014. She wasn’t like any other famous person that I had ever met before. She drove herself to work in a black minivan with car seats in it,” he said. “She didn’t roll in with security. She came in with a baby and two little boys, which at the time worked like security because nobody was going near — it was chaos.”

“It was clear to me that she was a mother first and foremost over anything else in the world — that was her No. 1 job,” he said, according to “Today.”

They became close friends in 2015 while they both went through the end of their marriages. Shelton had been married to Miranda Lambert while Stefani was married to Gavin Rossdale.

Eventually, the friendship became romantic and Shelton and Stefani married in 2021.

Stefani called Shelton her “best friend,” adding, “You have given me the kind of love I never knew before. The minute I met you, I knew that I was home and I am so, so proud that you’re mine. I can’t believe it. I love you so much,” “Today” reported.

Kingston is following in his parents’ footsteps, with Stefani telling People magazine, that the first public performance he did was emotional for her.

“King has been writing a bunch of amazing songs. When it’s your kid, it’s like, you love everything, but this is next level to me. These are really good songs. So Blake said, ‘Hey, we got to go live now.’ It’s so different than writing a song — being able to sing live is a whole ‘nother thing,” she said.

“I was bawling. It’s crazy when you have children, and they learn what their gift is. You see their talent, and you’re like, ‘Wow.’ I’m so happy for him that he has that outlet,” Stefani told People as she shared that she was his age when No Doubt started.

