Officials: 5 killed including 2 juveniles in train versus vehicle crash

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Five people were killed Saturday evening in Hillsborough County, Florida after a train struck a vehicle, officials say.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said that the crash happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday on Highway 92 in the Jim Lefler Circle Area, according to WFLA.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found three adults and two juveniles dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

Two adults were found injured and were taken to the hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

A Cadillac Escalade was heading to a party or event, according to WFLA, when it approached the train crossing. The crossing didn’t reportedly have arms but it did have a stop sign.

The freight train was reportedly going about 55 mph at the time of the crash, according to the news outlet.

Investigators say that according to witness statements and video from the area, the vehicle entered the train’s path but it is unclear why.

“The word devastating doesn’t even begin to describe the tragedy that unfolded here,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Hillsborough County lost a family today, and our hearts are shattered.”

The identities of the individuals involved in the crash have not yet been released.