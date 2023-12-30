One dead after two cases of Legionnaires’ disease after staying at New Hampshire resort

WHITEFIELD, N.H. — One person has died after two cases of Legionnaires’ disease were recently connected to a resort and hotel in Whitefield, New Hampshire.

A resident of Massachusetts died after they were recently diagnosed with the bacterial pneumonia infection. A spokesperson with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services told WFXT that the person had stayed at the Mountain View Grand Resort in Whitefield.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said a person from out-of-state also contacted the disease. It’s not clear if the two people contracted the disease at the resort.

“Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa is fiercely committed to the well-being of all those who walk through the door,” a hotel spokesperson told WFXT. “The state confirmed they cannot be certain where these individuals contracted their infection, and we are working closely with the New Hampshire Division of Public Health Services and New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services to determine if the two individuals were affected as a result of visiting the property in Fall of 2023. We are continuing to follow our stringent and consistent protocols to ensure the utmost health and safety of our guests and employees while we await test results recently conducted to confirm the potential source.”

Legionnaires’ Disease bacteria can be found in water and soil. According to the news outlet, some infections can be found in showers, hot tubs, faucets, cooling towers, misters and decorative funds. The disease cannot be found in swimming pools or in drinking water.

Symptoms of the disease can include fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, headaches, and other side effects consistent with pneumonia., according to WFXT.