Possible shooting reported at Houston’s Lakewood Church, sheriff says

HOUSTON — A “possible shooter is down” after deputies responded to a possible active shooter between services on Sunday at Houston’s Lakewood Church, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a possible shooting at the megachurch, headed by celebrity pastor Joel Osteen, near the Southwest Freeway shortly after 2 p.m. CST, KTRK-TV reported.

The 2 p.m. Spanish-speaking service had just begun when the alleged shooting occurred, according to the television station.

There is an active situation involving shots fired at Lakewood. Law enforcement is on the scene.

That is all the information we have at this time. Please pray for Lakewood and our community. — Lakewood Church (@lakewoodchurch) February 11, 2024

The Houston Fire Department confirmed to KPRC-TV that deputies responded to the church after at least one person was shot.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in an updated post that it is believed that a possible shooter is down after being shot by, according to the television station.

Correction: shooter is down. But it does not appear that @HCSOTexas deputies fired shots; other agencies fired. We continue to assist in a methodical/thorough search of the complex.



Media partner staging area: Richmond @ Timmons. #HouNews https://t.co/8eJ3EZTBx0 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 11, 2024

It was unclear whether the shooting occurred inside or outside of the church, KRIV-TV reported.

“So there was one shot first and then there was a set of shots and then we started running and then there were multiple sets of shots,” Paula Laverde told KPRC. “I can’t really count them, it was at least five times that they shot multiple times.”

© 2024 Cox Media Group