Powerball: Here are Monday’s winning numbers for $528.1M jackpot

Will Independence Day make someone independently wealthy? Check those Powerball numbers, which were drawn Monday night with a $528.1 million jackpot up for grabs.

>> Read more trending news

The winning numbers were 31-38-15-61-26 with a red Powerball number of 03.

The Power Play multiplier was 3X.

The jackpot had been listed at $522 million, but a lottery official revised that number to $528.1 million as the numbers were being drawn.

The odds of a single ticket winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in the April 19, 2023, drawing, lottery officials said in a news release. That was when a ticket in Ohio matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a grand prize worth $252.6 million. Since then, there have been 30 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

The Powerball jackpot has been won two other times during 2023. A player in Washington won a $754.6 million jackpot in the Feb. 6, 2023, drawing, and a player in Virginia won a $162.6 million jackpot in the March 4, 2023 drawing.

Here are the 10 largest Powerball jackpots, according to Powerball.com:

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 (One ticket from California)

$1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Three tickets from California, Florida and Tennessee)

$768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 (One ticket from Wisconsin)

$758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 (One ticket from Massachusetts)

$754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 (One ticket from Washington)

$731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 (One ticket from Maryland)

$699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 (One ticket from California)

$687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 (Two tickets from Iowa and New York)

$632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 (One ticket from Florida)

$590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 (One ticket from Florida)

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. EDT.