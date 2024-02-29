Recall alert: 102K bottles of peroxide mouthwash recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of more than 102,000 bottles of peroxide mouthwash.

The CPSC said the mouthwash, sold by Heritage Store, “contains ethanol in a concentration which must be in child-resistant packaging.”

The package, according to the agency, is not child-resistant.

The recall involves the wintermint and eucalyptus mint flavors. All lots are part of the recall.

Consumers should store the mouthwash in a location where a child can not get to it and contact Nutraceutical for a refund or replacement.

The mouthwash was sold at Whole Foods, Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, Mom’s Organic Market, New Season’s Market and Mother’s Market & Kitchen, among other stores nationwide. It was also sold online at Amazon, iHerb, HeritageStore.com and other sites from October 2010 through December 2023 for about $10.50.

For more information, contact Nutraceutical at 800-227-6063 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT, Monday through Friday, by email or the website.

