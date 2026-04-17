Recall alert: 1.39M Ford F-150s recalled; may downshift without warning

Ford has recalled more than 1.39 million F-150 trucks due to a transmission issue.

The trucks may experience a loss of signal between the transmission range sensor and the powertrain control module, causing the transmission to unexpectedly downshift into second gear, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The agency said the recall affects some 2015-2017 F-150s.

Dealers will update the powertrain control module software for free.

Owners will be alerted to the issue by mail after April 27, with a second letter sent once a repair is available. The second letter is expected to be sent in July.

For more information, call Ford at 866-436-7332. The company’s internal recall number is 26S28.

The trucks’ vehicle identification numbers can also be searched on the NHTSA website.

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