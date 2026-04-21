Recall alert: 94K Hyundai vehicles recalled over fuel leak

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 94,700 Hyundais.

The agency said the vehicles may have a fuel leak at the point where the pipe and fuel rail connect.

The recall affects the following Genesis luxury cars:

2022-2026

GV70

2023-2025

G90

2021-20225

G80

GV80

Dealers will inspect the pipe and either tighten it or replace it if necessary, free of charge.

Owners with recalled vehicles will be alerted to the issue after June 8, but can call the company for more information at 844-340-9741. The company’s internal recall number is 033G.

The vehicle identification numbers can also be searched on the NHTSA website.

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