Recall alert: Convenience store, grocery store pulled pork sandwiches recalled

A popular brand of pulled pork sandwiches has been recalled. The Food and Drug Administration said they may contain plastic.

The recall affects Deli Express BBQ Pulled Pork sandwiches. They have UPC 0-41433-13087-2 and were sold between Jan. 16 and Oct. 23, 2025, at grocery stores, convenience stores and mass retail outlets nationwide, the FDA said.

The following lot numbers are part of the recall:

1915013

1915020

1915024

1915051

1915065

1915071

1915093

1915104

1915114

1915135

1915140

1915148

1915169

1915218

1915226

1915232

1915254

1915288

1915301

The lot number can be found on the packages on the ingredient label near the barcode.

If you have the recalled sandwiches, you should not eat them and return them to the store for a refund.

If you have eaten the recalled sandwiches, you are instructed to call the manufacturer, E.A. Sween, at 800-328-8184 and select option number two.

