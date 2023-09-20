Recall alert: Kraft Heinz recalls some American cheese slices because over wrapper issues

Kraft Heinz said it is recalling more than 83,000 cases of individually wrapped cheese slices because part of the wrapper could stick to the product, causing gagging and even a possible choking hazard.

In a news release on Tuesday, the company, based in Pittsburgh and Chicago, said a “temporary issue” with one of its wrapping machines made it possible for a thin piece of film to remain on the slice. The strip remained on the cheese even after it was removed from the wrapper, the company said.

“If the film sticks to the slice and is not removed, it could be unpleasant and potentially cause a gagging or choking hazard,” Kraft Heinz said in announcing the voluntary recall.

Products affected by the recall include 16-ounce Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product that had a “best by” date between Jan. 10, 2024, and Jan. 27, 2024, the company said. The other products subject to the recall are 3-pound multipacks of Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese, which had a “best by” date between Jan. 9, 2024, and Jan. 13, 2024.

Recalled: A 3-pound carton of Kraft American cheese singles slices has been recalled. (Kraft Heinz)

The issue was discovered after the company received several complaints about consumers finding the plastic stuck to a slice. There were also six specific complaints by consumers, who said they choked or gagged after swallowing the film.

No serious injuries or serious health issues have been reported, and the machine has been fixed, the company said.

“All other processing machines have been thoroughly inspected,” Kraft Heinz said in a statement.

Consumers who bought the recalled items should not eat them and can return them to the point of sale for an exchange or refund, Kraft Heinz said. Consumers with questions can contact Kraft Heinz from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Monday through Friday, at 1-800-280-8252 to see if a product is part of the recall and to receive reimbursement.

“Kraft Heinz is committed to upholding the highest safety and quality standards and apologizes for this inconvenience,” the company said in a statement.

