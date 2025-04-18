Recall alert: The North Face women’s boots recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of The North Face Sellista V Mid Waterproof Boots due to a potential fall hazard.

The CPSC said the hook of one boot can catch the lace of the other boot, causing someone to fall.

About 15,200 boots are part of the recall.

The boots were sold in sizes 5 through 11 and have a traditional lace-up closure. The North Face logo is embossed on the side of the boot and is printed inside.

The following colors and style numbers are part of the recall:

White, NF0A8ADB3IE

Gray, NF0A8ADB5IF

Tan, NF0A8ADBHFQ

Black, NF0A8ADBKT0

The style number can be found on a label on the boot’s tongue.

They were sold at The North Face, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Nordstrom, REI and other retailers nationwide and online from September 2024 to January 2025 for about $165.

If you have the recalled boots, you should not wear them and contact The North Face for instructions to return the boots and receive a full refund. You will get a shipping label once you contact the company to return them for free.

For more information, contact The North Face at 800-297-9150 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, by email or online.

