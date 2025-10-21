Red Lobster co-founder, Joe Lee, dies

One of the co-founders of the restaurant chain Red Lobster has died.

Joe Lee was 85 years old.

Lee died on Oct. 12, WFTV reported. He had been fighting cancer for several years.

The first Red Lobster was opened in 1968 in Lakeland, Florida, by Bill Darden, according to the company’s website, but according to National Restaurant News, Lee was near Darden’s side as manager of the first location and eventually part of the ownership group, according to the website Restaurant Business.

He eventually became president of Red Lobster when Darden became vice president of General Mills.

Under Lee’s direction, more nearly 400 Red Lobsters opened across the country by 1985, NRN reported.

Restaurant Business said that Lee was made CEO of Darden Restaurants, a name he suggested after Darden died in 1994, a position Lee held until 2004.

The company now owns Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Yard House, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, The Capital Grille, Chuy’s, Seasons 52, Eddie V’s and Bahama Breeze, with more than 2,100 locations and 200,000 employees.

Red Lobster split from Darden Restaurants in 2014, according to the Red Lobster website.

Current Darden Restaurants CEO Rick Cardenas said in a statement on Lee’s death, "We are saddened by the passing of Joe Lee. Not only was Joe a terrific restaurant operator who helped create the casual dining segment, he was a kind-hearted gentleman and a tremendous businessman and leader."

Lee was also a philanthropist, giving more than $5 million to the Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida, WFTV reported. He also served as the president of the National Restaurant Association, according to Restaurant Business.

