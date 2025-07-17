Local hit-and-run victim calls for justice after she was seriously hurt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local woman is calling for answers after being seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash in her neighborhood.

Mandy Brown said she was riding her bike just over two weeks ago in East Arlington when she was hit.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“I was leaving my brother’s house and coming up, Kathy took a right onto Brookview, and about two blocks later, I was run over by a big black truck,” said Brown.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m.

“It happened so fast,” said Brown. “By the time I heard it, I was feeling it, so there was nothing I could do to get out of the way.”

A witness told investigators it was a dark colored Ford Explorer that hit Brown and drove off.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Somebody came forth and gave me a piece of the truck that flew off when he hit me,” said Brown. “It was a lens cover, like a bottom running light lens cover, and it said Explorer on the inside of it.”

Brown said that after she was hit, she was left lying on the side of Brookview Drive, and a neighbor called 911.

“I have four broken ribs, a broken pelvis, and a ruptured spleen,” said Brown. “I am very very fortunate because if he had been over maybe another inch or two, I would have been under that truck all the way.”

So far this year, state data shows there have been 644 hit-and-run injuries in Duval County.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Brown said in her case, she had every safety precaution on her bike to make sure she was visible to that driver.

“I had my lights,” said Brown. “I had a head lamp. I had a headlight for the bike, a rear light for the bike. I don’t know how they couldn’t have seen me.”

Now it’s been over two weeks since the crash, and Brown said there is still no indication of who is responsible.

“I’ve heard nothing from law enforcement, nothing from anyone,” said Brown. “It’s like a dead end everywhere.”

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.