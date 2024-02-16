Report: Imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny dies in Russian prison

Russia’s prison service announced Friday that imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died, The Associated Press reported.

Navalny, 47, and one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most visible critics, was serving a 19-year sentence in an Arctic penal colony, considered one of the world’s toughest jails.

Navalny’s spokeswoman said on social media that his team could not immediately confirm his death.

“We don’t have any confirmation of this yet,” Kira Yarmysh said, adding that a lawyer was traveling to the remote town where the prison is. “As soon as we have any information, we will report it.”

According to prison authorities, Navalny fell ill after a walk.

“On February 16, 2024, in penal colony No. 3, convict A.A. Navalny felt unwell after a walk, almost immediately losing consciousness,” news agency Interfax reported, citing the country’s prison service.

“The facility’s medical workers immediately arrived at the scene and an emergency medical team was called in. All necessary resuscitation measures have been carried out, but they did not yield positive results. Emergency medics confirmed the death of the convict,” it added.

Navalny’s lawyer Leonid Solovyov told Russian media he would not be commenting yet, the BBC wrote.

According to The Guardian, a video from the prison in January showed Navalny gaunt with his head shaved.

The Kremlin said it had no information on the cause of death.

The New York Times is reporting that Putin has been made aware of Navalny’s death.





