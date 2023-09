Rupert Murdoch stepping down as chair of Fox, News Corps

Rupert Murdoch is stepping down as the chair of Fox Corporation and the executive chair of News Corps, the network announced on Thursday.

The 92-year-old informed colleagues of his decision in a letter, saying that he will officially make the transition in November. His son, Lachlan, will become the sole chairman of both Fox and News Corps, according to the company.

“For my entire professional life, I have been engaged daily with news and ideas, and that will not change,” he wrote, according to Fox News. “But the time is right for me to take on different roles, knowing that we have truly talented teams and a passionate, principled leader in Lachlan who will become sole Chairman of both companies.”

In a statement shared by Fox News, Lachlan Murdoch congratulated his father “on his remarkable 70-year career.”

“We thank him for his vision, his pioneering spirit, his steadfast determination, and the enduring legacy he leaves to the companies he founded and countless people he has impacted,” he wrote.

