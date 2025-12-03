Spotify Wrapped: What songs did you listen to in 2025?

As 2025 inches to a close, Spotify is sharing what you listened to over the past 12 months.

The streaming service once again released its Spotify Wrapped review. The company called Wrapped, "our annual celebration for fans, artists, creators, and authors around the world."

Spotify started the annual review 10 years ago. This year, "the experience is more captivating, layered, and revealing than ever before," the company said.

It has also brought back some older features that subscribers have asked for.

Wrapped is available for both free and premium users who have streamed at least 30 songs for 30 or more seconds each and listened to five different artists over the past year. Songs played in Private mode or songs and playlists excluded from the Taste Profile, are also not counted.

You will be able to see:

Minutes listened

Top songs and a playlist of the music

Top artists

Top genres

Your artist clip

Top podcasts

Listening age

Top song quiz

Top albums

Top audiobook genre

Your author clip

Your podcaster clip

Top artist sprint

Fan leaderboard

Clubs

Listening archive

Finally, there is the Wrapped Party, where you can share your 2025 review live with friends. It can be found in the Wrapped hub or by searching “Wrapped Party.”

Wrapped can be found in the Spotify mobile app at the top of the home screen or search “2025 Wrapped” to find your list.

©2025 Cox Media Group