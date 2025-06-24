Walmart Deals launch next month, including back-to-school specials

Trending

Back-to-school sales FILE PHOTO: Walmart is among the retailers offering sales in the next weeks for back-to-school. (ROMAN/RomanR - stock.adobe.com)
Walmart is courting shoppers by offering its Walmart Deals next month on items “from barbecues to back-to-school.”

The sales will be online and in stores this year, starting for most customers on July 8 at 12 a.m. ET. For Walmart+ subscribers, access will begin on July 7 at 7 p.m. ET.

For everyone, the sale will end on July 13.

The company called the deals on school supplies as “Back-to-school, handled early” with crayons for 50 cents, 24 Sharpies for $14.97 and eight Expo markers for $6.47.

The store is already offering back-to-school deals that have prices starting at 25 cents.

Walmart, like its competitor Target, also allows parents to search for their child’s school and grade to get supply lists that can be added to a cart with one click.

