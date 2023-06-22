Wife of Titan pilot, OceanGate CEO, is great-great-granddaughter of couple who died on Titanic

The wife of the CEO of the company who owns the submersible Titan has a connection to the wreck of the Titanic other than the missing sub, according to The New York Times.

Wendy Rush, wife of OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush who is one of the five onboard the Titan, is the great-great-granddaughter of Isidor and Ida Straus, two people killed when the Titanic sank in 1912.

Isidor and Ida Straus were traveling on the maiden voyage of the ocean liner when it struck an iceberg and sank in the North Atlantic.

The couple was immortalized in several film versions of the ship’s sinking, including the 1953 film, “Titanic,” and the 1958 film, “A Night to Remember.”The latest portrayal of the couple’s last moments alive was in the 1997 hit “Titanic” where the couple are seen in a bed in a stateroom holding each other as the waters rise in the room.

It is said that Isidor Straus, who was co-founder of Macy’s department store, refused to get into a lifeboat because there were still women and children who were on the deck of the ship as it was sinking. Ida Straus refused to leave her husband as the ship was going down.

Wendy Rush’s maiden name was Wendy Hollings Weil, according to a wedding announcement that was published in the Times. Her grandfather, Richard Weil, was the Straus’ grandson.

Wendy Rush married Stockton Rush in 1986. She is the communications director at OceanGate and has been on three expeditions to the Titanic wreck, according to her LinkedIn page.

Stockton Rush is CEO of OceanGate and is the pilot of the missing sub Titan.