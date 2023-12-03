Woman accused of posing as student, having ‘inappropriate relationship’ with minor

TAMPA, Fla. — A west-central Florida woman is accused of posing as a 14-year-old girl and having an “inappropriate relationship” with a juvenile male between the ages of 12 and 15, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Tampa Police Department and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Alyssa Ann Zinger, 22, of Tampa, was arrested on Nov. 24. She was charged with two felony counts of lewd or lascivious battery and five counts of lewd or lascivious molestation by a defendant older than 18 to a victim aged 12-15.

Tampa police alleged that Zinger was posing as a home-schooled student on social media, WTSP-TV reported.

According to a search warrant, Zinger allegedly contacted a minor over Snapchat and had a sexual relationship with the victim, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Court records stated that Zinger waived her right to an arraignment and has pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to the newspaper.

According to online booking records from the sheriff’s office, Zinger was released on the day of her arrest after paying $7,500 for each charge.

The search warrant stated that police began investigating Zinger earlier this year.

During the police investigation, a witness alleged that the suspect sent a video to several children via Snapchat depicting sexual intercourse, the Times reported.

Multiple victims told investigators that they believed Zinger was close to them in age and not an adult, according to the newspaper.

“It is disturbing and unsettling to see an adult take advantage of a child and prey on them,” Tampa police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. “Anyone who may have been a victim of Zinger’s, we encourage you to come forward. The Tampa Police Department will support you and ensure a predator like Zinger doesn’t cause you or others additional harm.”