White House announces new efforts to protect workers from severe heat

WASHINGTON — The heat is here, and after new actions by President Joe Biden, more protections are coming for outdoor workers.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Summer is already off to a sweltering start all across the United States.

Many communities, including the Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia area, hit record-breaking temperatures or got close to record-breaking, over the last couple of weeks.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Action News Jax’s Washington Correspondent Kirstin Garriss is learning more about how the U.S. government is working to address weather conditions and keep workers safe.

Biden announced new actions to protect workers from the effects of extreme heat on Tuesday, as forecasts for the rest of summer show hotter-than-average temperatures nationwide.

On Tuesday, the White House established the nation’s first federal safety standard for excessive heat.

Read: DeSantis signs law to ban local governments from setting worker heat exposure, wage requirements

The goal of the new initiative is to help keep outdoor workers safe on the job.

Biden said the effort included developing response plans for heat illness, implementing rest breaks and requiring that workers have access to shade and water. The president said the new policies would impact workers across the U.S., especially those who work in farming, construction and the U.S. Postal Service.

“Across the country, workers suffer heat stroke or even die doing their jobs, this new rule will substantially reduce heat injuries, illnesses and deaths for over 36 million workers to whom this will apply,” Biden said in the announcement.

Read: LIST: Florida laws going into effect July 1

Earlier this year, U.S. Congress debated a bill backed by Republican lawmakers that would denounce the “harmful, anti-American energy policies of the Biden Administration,” and included a push for more domestic production of energy.”

In the meantime, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced billions of dollars in new funding as grants to help states handle extreme heat, flooding and storms.

Read: First Buc-ee’s travel center catches fire during demolition

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.