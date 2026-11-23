Turkey has made a long journey to the center of the Thanksgiving table.

Turkeys, which come from the same family as chickens, partridges and quails, have roamed North America for tens of millions of years. Bones from one now-extinct species, the California turkey, have been found in the La Brea Tar Pits.

Researchers are still determining when and where turkeys were first domesticated, but current evidence points to central Mexico between 2,500 and 3,000 years ago, said Erin Thornton, an associate professor of anthropology at Washington State University. Archaeological evidence shows that turkeys started eating human-provided maize around that time and were also increasingly used in rituals like burials, Thornton said.

Spanish conquistadors encountered Mexico’s domesticated turkeys in the 1500s and brought some to Europe, where they spread quickly. A century later, European colonists – including the English who founded Jamestown, Virginia — brought domesticated European turkeys to America and bred them with the wild turkeys they found along the East Coast. Resulting crossbreeds like the Standard Bronze exist today.

Even the name “turkey” suggests the birds' meandering journey. In the 1500s, English merchants attached the name “turkey” to many exotic goods, whether or not they came from the Ottoman Empire, said Elan Abrell, an assistant professor at Wesleyan University who teaches about human-animal interactions.

When the Pilgrims and the Wampanoags held their legendary Thanksgiving feast in 1621, it's likely venison was the main course, Abrell said. Turkey may have been a side dish, along with duck, goose and shellfish.

Turkey’s prominence had grown by 1789, when new President George Washington proclaimed a one-time national day of thanksgiving and prayer. Turkey was promoted as an American food at a time when the young country was trying to distinguish itself from England, Abrell said.

In a letter to his daughter, Benjamin Franklin compared the turkey to the bald eagle, calling the turkey "a much more respectable Bird, and withal a true original Native of America... He is besides, though a little vain and silly, a Bird of Courage."

The idea of a Thanksgiving feast with turkey at its center was cemented in the 19th century by Sarah Josepha Hale, a New Hampshire-born writer and author of “Mary Had a Little Lamb.” Hale was the editor of Godey’s Lady’s Book, a popular magazine, in which she advocated for a national day of Thanksgiving to unify the country both before and after the Civil War.

Hale petitioned Congress and five presidents to create the holiday; in 1863, President Abraham Lincoln finally established it.

She also influenced what was served: Hale devoted an entire chapter to the ideal Thanksgiving meal in her 1827 novel “Northwood: A Tale of New England,” featuring a roasted, stuffed turkey at the head of the table alongside gravy and pumpkin pie. Says Abrell: “I sort of imagine her as an early Martha Stewart."

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Part of a recurring series, "American Objects," marking the 250th anniversary of the United States. For more American objects, click here. For more stories on the anniversary, click here.

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