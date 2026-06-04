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A fire at a nursing home in Sri Lanka has killed 12 people, police say

Sri Lanka Nursing Home Fire Sri Lankan army soldiers stand outside looking at the debris of a charred elderly care home in Anguruwatota, Sri Lanka, Thursday, June 4, 2026.(AP Photo) (STR/AP Photo/undefined)

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — A fire at a nursing home in western Sri Lanka killed 12 residents and injured eight others, police said Thursday.

The fire started late Wednesday at the home in Anguruwatota town. Fifty-one residents were rescued, police spokesman Fredrick Wootler said.

The director of the home was arrested on suspicion of causing deaths through negligence. An investigation is underway.

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