Puppy love as dog walker turns his pack of 13 into Argentina jersey-clad World Cup followers

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Thirteen Argentina followers are roaming the streets of Buenos Aires proudly sporting their team's jersey — but they're not on two legs, they're on all fours, letting out the occasional bark.

As Argentina rides World Cup fever and dreams of beating Cape Verde in the round of 32 on Friday, a dog walker has added his pack to the local fanbase.

Nahuel Meneghini, 33, walks the streets of the capital's city center with the dogs wearing the team's jerseys, leashes and collars in support of Lionel Messi 's squad.

“I did it out of love for them and for Argentina. And for the World Cup,” said Meneghini— known as “Nano” — while speaking to The Associated Press on Thursday during a walk with the canine group.

The dog walker, also dressed head-to-toe like a fan, skilfully managed all the leashes, guiding the dogs along the narrow sidewalks of the capital’s San Cristóbal neighborhood.

As they passed, smiles lit up the faces of onlookers who pulled out their phones to snap pictures. “Let’s go, Argentina!” a woman shouted.

“These are the only joys we have because nothing ever goes our way, not for workers or retirees. Everything is against us,” said 80-year-old Edgardo Pérez, who was taking photos of the group known on social media as “La Perroneta.”

The name alludes to “La Scaloneta,” the nickname of the national team aiming to retain its title at the World Cup under coach Lionel Scaloni.

Scaloni is admired in Argentina following the team’s triumphs at the World Cup and the Finalissima in 2022, as well as the 2021 Copa América.

Meneghini developed the idea of ​​dressing the dogs in Argentina colors last week as it advanced from the group stage.

Two of the dogs he regularly walks, Sirio and Roberta, were wearing jerseys featuring Messi’s No. 10. Their owners bought them after catching World Cup fever.

Meneghini loved the idea and decided to dress the rest of the dogs the same way. He stopped by a pet store and picked up jerseys in various sizes. The owners readily accepted the outfits.

The same went for the collars and leashes he crafted in light blue and white. He added three rivets to the leashes — one for each of Argentina’s World Cup titles in 1978, 1986 and 2022 — while hanging tags reading “Los perros de Nano” (Nano’s Dogs) from the collars.

Meneghini offers the pet owners a good price for all the items. Other people in the neighborhood have started placing orders for their own pets.

The dogs and their walker cover around 60 blocks almost every day and have become local celebrities and social media stars.

“Now that is patriotism," the 73-year-old Dora Maisano said as she watched the group pass by. "Not just peeing and pooping. Everyone wearing the No. 10. Well done, congratulations — they look so cute!”

The pack will continue to wear the national colors “forever,” even if Argentina is eliminated from the competition, Meneghini said. “But I have faith that we’ll win a fourth cup. After the fourth one, I’ll add another rivet to the leashes.”

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