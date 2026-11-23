18 November, 2026
Effortless Holiday Blooms & Winter Phone Protection
Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!
To access these great savings:
- Use the links provided below.
- All the offers below are only available while supplies last.
Simple Tweaks for the Colder Months
As the weather starts to cool down and the holidays creep closer, we found a couple of items that make this busy time of year just a little bit easier. Cottage Farms offers a really fun, zero-effort way to add some festive cheer to your home, while Phoozy helps keep your phone safe and working when the temperatures drop.
Cottage Farms
Deal: $27.99 - $74.99
Retail: $40 - $120
UP TO 38% Off
If you love the idea of having beautiful holiday flowers around the house but usually struggle to keep plants alive, the Waxed Amaryllis Bulb from Cottage Farms is a perfect swap. These bulbs are dipped in wax and feature a fun festive script, but the best part is they require absolutely no water or soil to grow. You literally just set it on a table or windowsill, and it blooms all on its own over a few weeks. It’s a super easy way to bring a pop of color to your winter decor, and they make great, low-stress gifts for hosts or neighbors. Click here to grab your Waxed Amaryllis Bulb!Shop now
Phoozy
Deal: $29.99
Retail: $39.99
25% Off
Over on the tech side, if you've ever had your phone battery just give up and die because you were outside in the cold, the Phoozy Apollo II is a really handy fix. It's essentially a little thermal sleeping bag for your phone. It helps insulate your device against freezing winter weather so your battery actually lasts, and it offers solid drop protection if your phone happens to slip out of your gloves. This version even has an antimicrobial coating to help keep things clean. It’s a smart piece of gear to keep in your coat pocket for winter hikes, tailgating, or just walking the dog on a chilly morning. Click here to check out the Phoozy Apollo II!Shop now
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