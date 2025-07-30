Action Sports Jax’s Dan Hicken celebrates 40 years on the air in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Forty years ... that’s thousands of sportscasts, dozens of suits and ties, but always white sneakers. (Haha)

What a ride it’s been in Jacksonville ... not my hometown, but it might as well be.

It’s been an absolute blast to talk sports for four decades on TV. My dad always told me to be a newscaster and not in sports, because I would last longer.

“Daniel,” he said, “you never see any old sports guys.”

Well you do now! How about that, Pops?

One thing I tell kids when I speak at schools is find something that you’re passionate about because guess what, you are going to have to go to work for a long long time and better to enjoy it, than hate it.

I can honestly say, I’ve never gotten up on a Monday and said, “UGH, I have a full week of work.”

I love talking sports, because it’s really all I know.

This guy can’t do much around the home front, (you can ask my lovely wife), changing tires or oil is a big challenge, and you can forget about politics. It’s sports that I know, and really all I know.

God is good, I’ve been blessed with a wonderful family, friends, and faith.

Go Jags, Go Gators, and Go Jacksonville.

I’m not going anywhere yet, just celebrating with the fellas and extremely grateful for 40 years.

